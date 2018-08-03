Kentucky-Based Groups Hold Medicinal Cannabis Forum

Tuesday night, several activist groups across Kentucky descended on Henderson for a “community cannabis forum”. The idea was to highlight the benefits of medicinal marijuana and how it can help people in the Tri-State area.

The event was held at the Preston Art Center on the campus of Henderson Community College. It brought together officials from KYNORML, a group designed to influence lawmakers and the public to expand research into the hemp industry as well as implementing medicinal cannabis use in the Bluegrass.

Officials from the Kentucky Cannabis Freedom Coalition were also there, educating people about the medicinal and economic benefits of using what they call an “ancient and useful plant”.

State and local leaders also took part, learning more about how legalizing medicinal marijuana could benefit their local communities and the state as a whole.

Activists say the chemicals in marijuana fit like keys into human cells, which helps reduce pain and inflammation, among other things. Cannabis can also help with a wide variety of ailments including sleep problems, depression and even seizures.

Back in March, Henderson City Commissioners voted in favor of a pending bill in the state legislature, that would have legalized marijuana in Kentucky. That bill was voted down in the general assembly during the most recent legislative session.

