Kentucky Awarded $59 Million to Improve Infrastructure

The Owensboro Riverport Authority is one of three recipients of a $59.5 million grant awarded by The U.S. Department of Transportation.

The Owensboro Riverport Authority is getting $11.5 million to improve and widen Kentucky 331 and Rinaldo Road in Owensboro. The highway provides access to the Owensboro Riverport and supports commercial truck traffic.

Other recipients include the Calloway County Fiscal Court and the Pulaski County Fiscal Court. $23 million will go to Calloway County for the reconstruction and widening of US 641.

$25 million will go to Pulaski County to construct a new interchange to connect three major routes on KY 80, KY 461, and I-66.

Kentucky is getting a total of $59 million in competitive federal grants to support infrastructure projects in Owensboro.

