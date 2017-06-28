Home Kentucky Kentucky Attorney General Takes Step to Combat Opioid Epidemic June 28th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky Pinterest

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is taking another step in the fight against the state’s drug epidemic.

He plans to file a number of lawsuits against drug manufacturers, distributors and retailers that he claims contributed to the opioid epidemic by illegally marketing and selling opioids.

Beshear says Kentucky, like other states, is experiencing devastation both economically and personally from the opioid epidemic.

According to the CDC, the total economic burden associated with prescription opioid abuse including the cost of health care, lost productivity, substance abuse treatment and the impact on the criminal justice system is more than $78 billion a year.

Comments

comments