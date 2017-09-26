Home Kentucky Kentucky Attorney General Proposes Data Breach Protection Law After Equifax Breach September 26th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is now proposing legislation to protect people from data breaches like the Equifax Breach.

Under the proposed legislation, Kentuckians impacted by a data breach would gain access to a free credit freeze, three free credit reports each year, and five years of credit monitoring.

It would also require all credit reports be encrypted, making it more difficult for hackers to steal personal and financial information.

Beshear said his office will continue to monitor the response from Equifax and ask Kentuckians to keep watching their credit reports.

You can report any suspicious credit activity to his office’s Security Breach hotline, 855-813-6508.

