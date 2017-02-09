44News | Evansville, IN

Kentucky Attorney General Launches Scam Alert Service

February 9th, 2017 Kentucky

There’s a new way to protect yourself from scams in Kentucky. It’s called a “Scam Alert” and Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear launched the service this week. It sends a message to your phone or email when a new scam is detected in the Commonwealth. Subscribers can also send a message to the state to let it know about scams.

Kentuckians can sign up to receive alerts via text or email by texting KYOAG to GOV311 (468311) or to sign up online visit Kentucky Scam Alert.

