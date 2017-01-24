Home Kentucky Kentucky Attorney General Issues IRS Scam Alert January 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear issues a scam alert to help Kentucky families avoid falling victim to IRS and tax-related identity fraud. There is growing concern as more and more tax scams start popping up.

Beshear’s office has received nearly 100 IRS scam reports in the past seven months. The most recent reported scams are from Boyd, Greenup and Hardin counties. Tax identity fraud happens when someone uses your Social Security number to file a tax return in your name, before you file in order to steal your refund.

Beshear and his office offer some tips from Fraud.org to help Kentuckians avoid becoming victim to tax-related identity theft.

1. File early. The IRS and the state began accepting electronic filing of tax returns Monday, January 23rd. If you file early, you reduce your risk of identity theft.

2. Consider e-file. For information on the IRS Free File program, visit Do Your Federal Taxes For Free.

3. Monitor your refund. Review the status of your refund by visiting the IRS’s Where’s My Refund? website or download the IRS2Go app.

Residents can call the IRS directly at (800) 908-4490 or call the Kentucky Department of Revenue at (502) 564-4581.

For more information, visit Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, IRS website, or Kentucky Department of Revenue.

