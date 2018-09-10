Home Kentucky Kentucky Attorney General Files Brief on Pension Reform Bill September 10th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

The Kentucky Supreme Court will hear arguments this month on its public pension bill that sparked outrage. Kentucky Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear has filed a brief with the state Supreme Court about why he thinks the law changing the public pension system is unconstitutional.

The state legislature passed Senate Bill 151 in April. It would require all new teacher hires to be moved into a hybrid pension system.

It would also restrict how teachers use sick days to calculate their retirement benefits. The bill was unpopular with public workers and prompted protests.

Beshear, who is running for governor in 2019, sued to block the bill. He says lawmakers did not follow the state constitution and they passed the bill too quickly.

Republican Governor Matt Bevin says the law does not violate the state constitution.

The court is scheduled to hear the case September 20th.

