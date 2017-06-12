44News | Evansville, IN

Kentucky Attorney General Creates Statewide Map to Help Crime Victims

Kentucky Attorney General Creates Statewide Map to Help Crime Victims

June 12th, 2017 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A new map is unveiled to help provide support for crime victims in Kentucky. Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear and the Office of Victims Advocacy created a statewide map of advocates, including county attorneys, commonwealth’s attorneys, sheriffs’ offices, police departments and the AG’s office.

Beshear says having this information can help crime victims with healing and pursuing justice.

Beshear’s Office of Victims Advocacy will host the Victims Assistance Conference on Tuesday, June 13th and Wednesday, June 14th in Frankfort. This conference will help train victim advocates, survivor leaders, prosecutors, law enforcement and other allied professionals, and will feature national speaker Julie Brand.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.