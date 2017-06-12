Home Kentucky Kentucky Attorney General Creates Statewide Map to Help Crime Victims June 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

A new map is unveiled to help provide support for crime victims in Kentucky. Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear and the Office of Victims Advocacy created a statewide map of advocates, including county attorneys, commonwealth’s attorneys, sheriffs’ offices, police departments and the AG’s office.

Beshear says having this information can help crime victims with healing and pursuing justice.

Beshear’s Office of Victims Advocacy will host the Victims Assistance Conference on Tuesday, June 13th and Wednesday, June 14th in Frankfort. This conference will help train victim advocates, survivor leaders, prosecutors, law enforcement and other allied professionals, and will feature national speaker Julie Brand.

