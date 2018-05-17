Home Kentucky Kentucky Asking Lawmakers To Help Raise Money To Maintain Joint Drug Task Force May 17th, 2018 Amanda Porter Kentucky

The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force is made up of 11 counties in Western Kentucky focusing on narcotics investigations.

The sheriff’s department in Henderson county has been a member since February 2016.

Since then their staff has been curbing drug activity.

Much of the money to do that comes from a justice assistance grant, but those funds have suddenly run into a jam.

“Those funds have been tied up in federal court recently, and we haven’t been able to access those funds for the last 10 months.”

The hold up is causing a large financial hold on the program which authorities say hinders investigations.

“It is has made a big impact. We have made more drug arrests in 2017 than we have made since Sheriff Brady has been in office.”

While waiting for the funds to be released, the department is being forced to get creative in making up the difference.

“They have a property that has been seized during prior investigations they have auctioned some of that off to continue operating.”

But, once those seized properties are sold, it won’t be long before the funds for the force dry up – if the federal money isn’t restored.

The sheriff’s department is hoping Kentucky lawmakers will be able to fill in the gaps.

“Sheriff Brady has been working with senator McConnell’s office to try to free up the jag funds and he has been working with Henderson county judge executive Brad Schneider to try to find local funds.”

The impact of the task force’s work is felt outside Henderson county too.

Officials say people’s safety and quality of life in areas like Webster and Mclean counties could greatly benefit.

“By combining forces like in this task force there is 11 counties involved, we can work together in each separate county to do things that we cant do individually.”

As of now there is no time line for when the money from the federal jag fund could be released.

Until then officials at the Henderson county sheriff’s office says they’ll have to continue making do with what they have.

