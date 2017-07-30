44News | Evansville, IN

Kentucky Appeals Court Frees Owensboro Man

July 30th, 2017 Owensboro

After facing a decade in prison for spitting on a deputy jailer, Michael Padgett of Owensboro will now go free.

A Kentucky appeals court vacated his conviction.

Padgett was convicted of a felony assault and was sentenced to one year in prison for spitting on a jailer in 2014. He had two felony convictions on his record, which increased his sentence to 10 years.

Padgett first trial ended in a mistrial and he was tried again. The appeals court ruled the judge in the original case should not have declared a mistrial and therefore ruled the second trial improper.

John Werne

Web Producer

