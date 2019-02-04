Kentuckians Being Warned of Online Dating Scams

As Valentines day draws near, residents of Kentucky are being cautioned about online dating scams that have popped up across the state.

Attorney General Andy Beshear is warning Kentuckians to look out for “sweetheart scammers” that have now effected people in Campbell, Jefferson, and Wayne Counties.

Officials say these scams play on the victim’s emotions by tricking them into sending money to help them get out of legal or financial trouble. Reportedly a total of nearly $300,000 has been scammed off of victims so far this year.

Beshear gave an example of one victim that lost more than $12,000 after purchasing their scammer a wedding dress for a phony wedding. In the 2017, the FBI reported these scams cost victims in the U.S. more than $211 million in losses, making it the second-largest online crime in terms of monetary loss from victims. Fake business phishing scams is the largest online crime where victims lose money.

Below are red flags to look out for if you encounter a sweetheart scammer:

Asks you to leave the official dating or social media site and communicate directly via text, email or online chats

Falls in love or befriends quickly

Says they are not able to meet in person

Claims to have an emergency and needs money to get out of legal or financial trouble

Requests money sent using untraceable methods of payment

Claims they will pay you back when you meet

To stay ahead of scammers Kentuckians can sign up for the Office of the Attorney General’s Scam Alerts.

To enroll text the words KYOAG Scam to GOV311 (468311) or go online and select text message or email alert.

Comments

comments