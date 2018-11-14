Home Kentucky Kentuckians Preparing For Winter Weather Before Thanksgiving November 14th, 2018 Amanda Porter Kentucky

This time of year many Kentuckians are getting ready for thanksgiving, but mother nature blew in a wintry mix of weather earlier than normal. Rain turned into ice this evening, and tonight officials across the Bluegrass are gearing up to help out.

What started as rain quickly turned into ice across Kentucky this evening. In Madisonville, people are preparing themselves, their cars and homes for this round of winter weather.

“I came out of my office at 12 noon and the wind was blowing and I said well I better get my hat and gloves and put those on but I wasn’t expecting this precipitation as much,” says Kentucky resident James Bowles.

And it doesn’t take long for wet roads to turn into icy roads. Salt trucks are making their way through Kentucky, but that doesn’t mean the roads will be completely clear. New or experienced drivers still need to use caution in these conditions. Always buckle up and slow down.

But Kentucky State Police will be keeping an eye out for drivers in a jam.

“We are going to be looking for those,” says Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey King.

“We are going to be searching our major corridor looking for drivers who may be stranded or unfortunately ran off the road.”

Some people are choosing to just stay home.

“I just purchased a heater, and additional heater for these chilly, cold nights. Some additional heat will feel pretty good I’m sure,” says Kentucky resident Macon Jones Jr.

Others are ready to brave the conditions.

“I got some ice melt at home so I wont slip and fall if I come out of the house,” says Bowles.

“Of course I don’t know if I have to go to work tomorrow but in case I do I am prepared for it.”

In these slick conditions, troopers ask drivers to stay home if possible, and if you do have to leave be prepared.

“I wanted to make sure I have my gloves and my cap on. Mom always said bundle up if the weather is cold and take care, number one,” says Bowles.

KSP wants people to give themselves enough time to get to their destination if they have to drive.

Click here to check the weather conditions before you head out.

