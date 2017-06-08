44News | Evansville, IN

Kentuckians Get $760,000 Cut In Provigil Settlement

Kentuckians Get $760,000 Cut In Provigil Settlement

June 8th, 2017 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

More than 500 Kentuckians are part of a settlement involving a drug used to treat sleep disorders.

Attorney General Andy Beshear is urging anyone who bought or used Provigil to file a claim as apart of a more than $1(m) settlement his office reached with pharmaceutical company Cephalon last year.

Beshear says the company engaged in anti-competitive conduct to protect profits from the drug.

So far 525 people from Kentucky have filed claims.

They’ll get a cut of about $760 thousand in the settlement, while the state’s medicaid program will get about about half million.

If you qualify to file a claim go to their website at http://www.stateagprovigilsettlement.com/.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.