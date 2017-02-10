Home Kentucky Kentuckians Asked To Vote On New Election Slogan February 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Students throughout the Commonwealth are participating in Kentucky’s 28th annual Secretary of State Slogan Contest. This contest is a way to promote voting in Kentucky. Kentuckians can vote for their favorite slogan in an online poll through February 17th. Sec. of State Alison Grimes said there have been more than 1,000 entries from throughout the state.

The contest is open to Kentucky students in sixth, seventh, and eighth grades. Contestants were asked to enter a slogan that encourages voting. All entries have been judged based on creativity and the slogan’s ability to convey the importance of voting and civic engagements. The entries are narrowed down to 20 finalists.

Residents can view and vote for their favorite slogan by visiting KY Sec. of State Slogan Contest. The poll is open through February 17th until 11:59 p.m. ET (10:59 p.m. Central Time).

The first, second and third-place winners in the contest will receive awards worth $1,000, $600 and $400.

Comments

comments