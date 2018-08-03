Kentuckiana Friends of V Joins Local Athletes to Raise Money at Ellis Park

After Friday’s V Day event at Ellis Park, Kentuckiana Friends of V raised over $4,000 for cancer research and prevention.

That money can go toward causes like breast cancer research in memory of Ellis Park jockey Corey Lanerie’s wife, Shantel, who passed away after fighting the disease.

Bob Valvano, host of his own radio show with ESPN 680 in Louisville, Ky. is also a member of the V Foundation and one of the people who started the aforementioned Kentuckiana Friends of V charity that raises money for local causes.

Several local sports organizations, including the Evansville Otters, University of Evansville men’s basketball and Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball donated items for the silent auction and came out to support the event.

Comments

comments