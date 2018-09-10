Kenny Kent Lexus Jazz & Wine Festival This Weekend

Like wine?

How about jazz?

If you said yes twice, we’ve got the event for you!

The party kicks off at 4pm Saturday, and goes all night.

Enjoy fabulous jazz music on three stages, experience the amazing aromas and bouquets of beautiful wines and savor the flavors of delectable local cuisine, for just twenty five bucks.

The Evansville Philharmonic Guild (a 501(C)3 philanthropic organization) is proud & honored to produce the Kenny Kent Lexus Jazz & Wine Festival!

Attendees enjoy fabulous jazz music on three stages, experience the amazing aromas & bouquets of beautiful wines and savor the flavors of delectable local cuisine. The event supports the education of community youth to live orchestral music through in school programs, Lollipops concerts as well as the Helen McKinney Youth concerts.

Entrance gate is at 9th & Locust Streets. 21+ event.

No coolers permitted. Absolute no refund policy.

Snag your tickets at evansvillejazzfest.com.

Press play on the video for more information.

CHEERS!

