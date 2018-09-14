Home Kentucky Kenergy Working to Restore Power to Customers of Big Rivers September 14th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

UPDATE, 10:42AM: Kenergy has confirmed all affected areas have had power restored.

Original story: Many residents in Kentucky experienced a power outage that is in the process of being fixed.

According to Kenergy, approximately 9,998 customers of Big Rivers were or have been without power for some time.

We are told that Big Rivers has restored power to all substations, excluding Providence.

Kenergy says they have crews heading to the affected areas to resolve the power outages.

