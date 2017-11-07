Home Kentucky Kenergy “Sock-tober” Campaign Warms Feet, Hearts This Winter Season November 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

Kenergy’s Sock-tober campaign is warming feet and hearts this winter season. The Daviess County Public Schools District received more than 1,716 pairs of socks from Kenergy Corporation.

Kenergy organized a Sock-tober campaign to collect socks for children and adults, which then were donated to the Family Resource and Youth Services Centers in Daviess, Hancock, Ohio, Crittenden, Henderson, and Hopkins Counties.

Some school officials say the contribution of socks illustrates the support and partnership of Kenergy meeting the basic needs of its students.

Socks are one of the items that are most needed by FRYSC, but they are among the least donated items of clothing.

Altogether, across its coverage area, Kenergy received a total of 3,408 pairs of socks.

Comments

comments