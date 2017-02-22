Home Kentucky Henderson Kenergy Residents Taking Actions Against Spike in Energy Bill February 22nd, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

Kenergy customers say they are angry after seeing as much as a 60 percent spike in their January power bills. Those customers gathered at the Henderson County Fairgrounds, hoping to get answers out of the energy company.

Spearheaded by Valerie Gentry, Kenergy customers came to the fairgrounds from all over Kentucky to hand in copies of their bills.

Residents believe recently installed meters are the cause. The energy company tells customers higher usage, loss of the reserve fund credit, and billing gap recovery are reasons for the bill hike.

