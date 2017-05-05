Kenergy to Distribute $4M to its Members

Kenergy plans to distribute $4 million back to its members as part of its retiring capital credits. Since members own a portion of Kenergy, the company’s left over money is returned to them in a capital credit retirement. This year, Kenergy is returning margins earned in 2014. Their share is based on how much electricity they have used during that year, but members will not receive a credit on their bill.

This is Kenergy’s sixth consecutive year for capital credit retirement. Since 2012, the cooperative has returned more than $17 million to its members and former members.

Kenergy employees are still calculating what will be paid to each eligible member, and once they receive their June bill, they can call the co-op at 1.800.844.4832 with questions.

Former members of Kenergy can claim capital credits by visiting Kenergy Corp. Unclaimed Capital Credits.

