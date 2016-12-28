Home Kentucky Kenergy to Change its Outage Maps Effective January 6th December 28th, 2016 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Kenergy is making some changes to its outage communications map. These changes are expected to take effect Friday, January 6th. There will be a new outage map uploaded that looks slightly different, but will operate the same. In addition to the new map, the Summary of Outages by County will not be available on Kenergy’s website. The summary will be posted on the right-hand side of the new map.

Counties with active outages will be the only ones that show up on the summary.

Below is the new outage map.

