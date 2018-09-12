KENA/APCO Announce 2018 Award Recipients

A laundry list of people was recognized for their services during the 2018 Kentucky Emergency Services Conference. The Kentucky Chapter of Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials and Kentucky Emergency Number Association recognized individuals for their leadership within the Kentucky 911 community.

Marshall County 911 and Hopkinsville/Christian County 911 were both awarded “Public Safety Answering Point of the Year” for their efforts during tragic events this year.

KENA and APCO recognized several individuals as “Telecommunicator of the Year”, which included:

Maranda Hanson from Marshall County 911

Tonya Clevidence from Marshall County 911

Laura Lee Williams from Barren-Metcalfe Emergency Communications Center

Amy Houchin from Barren-Metcalfe Emergency Communications Center

Tabitha Tran from Barren-Metcalfe Emergency Communications Center

The 911 Hero Award is given annually during the KESC to someone who has shown great courage during an emergency situation.

The executive board of KENA and APCO recognized the entire student body of Marshall County High School for their bravery and strength during an active shooter incident that injured 15 students and killed two.

Two additional members were inducted this year into the “Kentucky 911 Hall of Fame.

Don Kiely, the 911 Coordinator for Cincinnati Bell

Charlotte Tanner, KSP Henderson Post Dispatcher

Director of the Owensboro E-911 Paul Nave was the final recipient of the Presidential Award.

