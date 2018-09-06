Kelley Coures Resigns From TSA Board

A Tri-State Alliance board of directors member is stepping down from the local LGBT group. Kelly Coures resigned this week.

Coures told 44News a person advised him there might be a potential misuse of resources within the organization. As a result, Coures thought it would be best if he stepped down.

In his resignation letter, he wrote it has come to my attention that resources from our organization may have been used inappropriately and there may be claims about inappropriate behavior by an individual associated with the organization for purposes that run afoul of our aims and goals.

Coures has been volunteering with the group since the 1980s.

He also serves as the director of Evansville’s Department of Metropolitan Development.

