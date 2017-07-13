Keller, Cartwright and Kinnaman Honored to Represent Tri-state at IFCA All-Star Game

The rosters are set for the Indiana Football Coaches Association All-Star game on July 13 at North Central High School.

A few of the local high school football standouts are representing the Tri-state at the game.

Castle grad Dayne Keller, Mater Dei grad Jarred Kinnaman, and Boonville’s Camdon Cartwright talk about the excitement of competing among the state’s top players.

Cartwright is the first player from Boonville to make the All-Star roster in 17 years.



