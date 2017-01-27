44News | Evansville, IN

Keith Jewell to Step Down as President of St. Mary’s Health

Keith Jewell to Step Down as President of St. Mary’s Health

January 27th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The president of St. Mary’s will step down from his position. Keith Jewell has served as the president since December 2013. Under Jewell’s guidance, the ambulatory care network has been expanded to create better and more convenient access for patients with the opening of three urgent care centers. St. Mary’s also acquired Tri-State Community Clinics under Jewell’s guidance.

Dan Parod, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) has been named Interim President as a formal search for a new president begins.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.