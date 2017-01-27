Home Indiana Evansville Keith Jewell to Step Down as President of St. Mary’s Health January 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The president of St. Mary’s will step down from his position. Keith Jewell has served as the president since December 2013. Under Jewell’s guidance, the ambulatory care network has been expanded to create better and more convenient access for patients with the opening of three urgent care centers. St. Mary’s also acquired Tri-State Community Clinics under Jewell’s guidance.

Dan Parod, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) has been named Interim President as a formal search for a new president begins.

