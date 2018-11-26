Home Indiana Evansville Keep the Porch Pirates Away this Holiday Season November 26th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Cyber Monday deals hit many websites Monday across the internet. As people are waiting for their gifts to arrive law enforcement is warning people to be cautious of package pirates.

It’s not uncommon for gifts and packages to be stolen especially this time of the year. Experts say having security cameras outside of your home doesn’t hurt.

Authorities say the most important thing you can do is track your package so you can bring them inside as quickly as possible.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says, “If they work all day if a package is dropped off at 10 in the morning or 12 noon and they don’t get home until five, or six at night then that packages is going to be sitting out there unattended for several hours. Any thief that’s driving by, it’s a golden opportunity for them to come up and grab it real quick and throw it in their car.”

If you know you won’t be home when your package arrives-

Law enforcement officials recommend you ask a trustworthy neighbor to keep an eye on it.

.

Comments

comments