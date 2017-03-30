Keep Evansville Beautiful to Host Great Clean Up Throughout The City

An event to clean up the community will get underway in several neighborhoods this weekend. Keep Evansville Beautiful (KEB) will host the great Evansville clean up event. 44News This Morning anchor Tommy Mason spoke with Amanda Green about the effort to keep our community clean and beautiful.

KEB has removed 147,000 pounds of trash off the street, and it has educated more than 50,000 children on the importance of not littering. The organization has also recycled 4,395 pounds of trash and the group plans to keep going.

This clean up event is this Saturday, April 1st from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 13 neighborhoods throughout the city.

