Keep Evansville Beautiful Cleans Up Around St. Joseph Avenue

Evansville, Indiana

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke teamed up with a local organization to clean up around town.

Every first Saturday of the month, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and Keep Evansville Beautiful clean up litter around town. Today’s clean up began at 9 A.M. in the parking lot, on St. Joseph near the Lloyd Expressway. After that, the group made their way down St. Joseph and around Franklin Street. The pickup lasted until 11 A.M.

Many of the volunteers at the litter clean up, come back every Saturday to help keep Evansville beautiful. The Marketing Coordinator for Keep Evansville Beautiful, Heather Vincent explained “We have a lot of reoccurring volunteers, which we always appreciate. We’re just doing our job to keep Evansville beautiful.”

Keep Evansville Beautiful provided the free trash bags and gloves for all the volunteers. The next litter pick event will be Saturday October 6.

