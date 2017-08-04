KEB Launches New Educational Program For Evansville Youth

Keep Evansville Beautiful is putting together a new program in for teens in the area. The Green Teen Council is for students who are passionate about the environment and are hoping to make a change in the community.

The council will work on sustainability projects throughout the year and will focus on the three objectives of KEB: recycling, litter abatement, and beautification.

Organizers say they hope to spread environmental awareness among kids and empower them to make a positive change in their community.

Students in grades six through 12 at any school in Evansville are welcome to apply to the council.

They just have to maintain a 2.0 GPA. For application information, click here.

