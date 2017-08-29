KCTCS Sets New Record For Number Of Graduates

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) sets a new record for the number of graduates and credentials awarded. For the 2016-2017 academic year, more than 16,000 students graduated from KCTCS. That is a nine percent increase over the previous year.

The total number of credentials increased by 12% compared to last year.

Associate degrees are up three percent and diplomas are up 23%.

The system has 16 colleges with more than 70 campuses, including Henderson, Owensboro, and Madisonville.

