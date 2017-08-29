44News | Evansville, IN

KCTCS Sets New Record For Number Of Graduates

KCTCS Sets New Record For Number Of Graduates

August 29th, 2017 Henderson, Kentucky, Owensboro

Facebook Twitter

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) sets a new record for the number of graduates and credentials awarded. For the 2016-2017 academic year, more than 16,000 students graduated from KCTCS. That is a nine percent increase over the previous year.

The total number of credentials increased by 12% compared to last year.

Associate degrees are up three percent and diplomas are up 23%.

The system has 16 colleges with more than 70 campuses, including Henderson, Owensboro, and Madisonville.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.