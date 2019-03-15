KCTCS Announces Tuition Increase

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System has approved a $5 per student credit hour tuition increase for 2019-20 for in-state students.

This action aligns with the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education’s parameter for tuition rates. Tuitions that are approved for the 2019-20 year are:

$174 per credit hour for in-state students

$348 per credit hour for out-of-state students from counties contiguous to Kentucky

$609 per credit hour for all other out-of-state students

Also, KCTCS heard the results achieved by four KCTCS colleges that received Entrepreneurial Innovation Grants. The four colleges received grants totaling $750,000: Owensboro Community and Technical College $400,000, Elizabethtown Community and Technical College $200,000, Jefferson Community and Technical College $100,000 and Hazard Community and Technical College $50,000.

The grants were meant to develop entrepreneurial and innovative programs that would attract adult students and provide them with the necessary tools for success.

