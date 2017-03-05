KC’S Marina Pointe Expected To Open Cinco De Mayo

K-C’s Timeout Lounge is expanding its footprint in Evansville. The east-side bar is taking on a second location at Marina Pointe along the riverfront. In just two months it will be Cinco de Mayo and chalk it up to good planning, that is the day management tells 44News KC’s Marina Pointe will open.

Promoter and General Manager Chad Brady says bar owner K-C Phesser signed a 5 year lease on the new location. Several tenants have occupied the property over the years ranging from Club Baha, Beertropolis and most recently Long Fellows BBQ. Renovations are already underway, Brady says demolition and a fresh coat of paint are first on the list.

Managers say the location will allow for live outdoor entertainment and several bands are already secured for opening weekend. On Friday May 5th, Pittsburgh native “Radio Tokyo” will be performing. The “Velcro Pygmies” take the stage on Saturday and local group, “Jenny’s Bad Hair Day” will wrap up live entertainment on Sunday. KC’s officials say the menu at the new location will have all the current favorites with expanded seafood selections.

Brady adds the company is looking to fill front of the house and back of the house positions. Resumes can be sent to cbrady5782@gmail.com

Lauren Leslie Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments