Kaydie Grooms: Soaring Eagle, Stage 4 Cancer Survivor

USI senior Kaydie Grooms has never missed a start over her four years playing for the women’s basketball team.

The Eagles are ranked 15th nationwide in the NCAA Divsion II poll, and could extend their perfect record at home with a Senior Day win over Bellarmine this weekend.

“I just try to capitalize on those opportunities and really make this senior year count,” Grooms said. “Our last game at the PAC is this Saturday, and that’s crazy.”

Eyeing her 110th consecutive start Saturday, Grooms’ success continues to build off how her life started: an infant with Stage 4 cancer.

“I was just playing with my dad on the floor, and he noticed I had a lump in my back,” she said.



After several tests, Grooms was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma. The condition is very rare, impacting fewer than 20,000 each year.

“I’ll still see my picture in the doctor’s office, like it’s amazing,” she said. “Miracles are possible. Everyday, I look in the mirror and think how did I get here.”

Coming from a town of less than 4,000 people in Marshall, Illinois, many will watch Grooms’ hard work pay off this weekend. She’s one of the best players in program history with nearly 1,400 career points. Back at her Alma mater of Marshall High, she holds the single-season scoring record with 565 points.

“I have a feeling the whole town of Marshall is going to be there,” she chuckled. “I’m slowly starting to gather that.”



