Karen Reising Named Interim President For Indivisible Evansville February 7th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Indivisible Evansville names Karen Reising as its interim president. Former president Edie Hardcastle left the position to run for Indiana Senate.

Reising has had a nearly 30-year career in public policy and international business. Before moving back to Evansville in 2006, she worked in government relations and business development at Lucent Technologies. She was also a lobbyist in Washington, D.C.

Currently, Reising teaches Global Studies part-time at Memorial High School.

In addition to Indvisible Evansville, Reising is a member of the League of Women Voters. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree from IU, and a Master’s Degree from Georgetown University.

Hardcastle is running for the District 49 seat in the Indiana Senate. District 49 covers parts of Posey, Vanderburgh, and Gibson Counties. She is a Democrat, and is looking to replace Republican incumbent Jim Tomes, who has held the seat since 2010.

The Democratic primary elections are on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. The general election is Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

