Karen Reising – June 7th, 2018

I’d like to speak up for the real, live superheroes in our midst: the women and men who teach our children.

We know America is stressed and divided; but the toll this takes on our kids is often unnoticed except by one group: teachers. With most parents working full-time and more, teachers often fill a gaping hole in a child s life, providing role models in perseverance, patience, and kindness.

Yet politicians scream that teachers are overpaid despite statistics showing that 6 out of 10 teachers have to work a second job just to make a decent living for themselves and their families. How did we come to this?

With public crudeness and the politics of personal destruction ripping thru our society, we need to recognize that our kids are in desperate need of role models, and it s teachers who are there for them, more often than not.

I often wonder how truly great our nation would be if we gave the same reverence to teachers that we give to celebrities and athletes. And yet in America, teachers are not just poorly paid they re often ridiculed and derided.

So, the next time you see a teacher, please thank them for their service. They deserve your respect and appreciation. Our children’s future depends, in no small part, upon them.

I’m Karen Reising of indivisible Evansville, and that’s what I have to say

