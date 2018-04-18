Karen Reising – April 18th, 2018

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, Karen Reising talks about voter turnout and doing your part in making your voice heard during this year’s election. This segment aired on Wednesday, April 18th.

In the last midterm election in 2014, voter turnout across the nation was an abysmal 36% — and sadly, Indiana ranked dead last, with just 28% of Hoosiers bothering to vote.

So…does it matter? You bet it does.

In a democracy, the government is accountable to us, not the head of state, not the military, not huge, globe-straddling corporations, but We, The People.

But if the people turn their backs on their responsibilities, things can go downhill fast. If there is no check on power thru the ballot box, corruption and abuse surely follow and our freedoms evaporate.

Indivisible Evansville would like to remind everyone that a democracy cannot function without its citizens doing their part. Whether you lean left or right, or somewhere in between — make sure you’re registered to vote.

And on November 6th, stand up and make your voice heard. Don’t turn your back on our democracy.

I’m Karen Reising, President of Indivisible Evansville, and that’s my point of view.

