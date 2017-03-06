K-9 Officer Joins Ranks Thanks to Donations

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is introducing its newest highly trained officer, only this one is on four legs.

The young pup named King is still in training but he will soon be hitting the streets of Vanderburgh County. The Sheriff says he wanted to add another K-9 unit as another team goes from part-time to full-time with the United States Marshall Service.

Thanks to donations, King and his eventual handler will have the tools they need to serve the community. The Evansville Kennel Club stepped up with $16,000. The owner of King’s Appliance Center donated $10,000 for naming rights. The West Side Nut Club donated another $5,000 to the K-9 fund after last year’s Fall Festival. The Rolling Thunder and VFW also donated.

King could have a handler by the end of the week and could be patrolling by the end of April.

