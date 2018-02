The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its canine officers. The Sheriff’s Office said farewell to Bosko Monday after nearly nine years on the force.

Sheriff Dave Wedding says Bosko grew to become among the finest canines the area had ever seen.

He described Bosko’s fierceness when pursuing a criminal and his gentleness when he was off duty.

Wedding says Bosko was like a big brother to Deputy Bryan Bishop’s children.

Comments

comments