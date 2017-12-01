Home Kentucky Juveniles Taken into Custody after Allegedly Stealing Two Vehicles December 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Five juveniles are taken into custody after police say they stole two vehicles in Hopkins County. Dispatch received reports of a possible vehicle theft Friday morning around 4:00.

Madisonville Police later received a report about a suspicious vehicle in the Highland Avenue area that matched the alleged stolen vehicle.

Officers found two vehicles, one that was driving erratically in the Hanner Street and Hall Street area. The second was in the Highland Avenue area.

Police say both vehicles were stolen from the Hanson area and Madisonville area.

Authorities say both vehicles were driven and occupied by six juveniles, who did not have their license.

Two juveniles fled the area, but police say they caught up with one of those juveniles.

Five juveniles were taken into custody and both vehicles were returned to their owners.

