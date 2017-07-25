Home Indiana Juveniles Arrested after Shooting at Homes in Melody Hills July 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Two juveniles are arrested after shooting at homes in the Melody Hills area. Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of St. George Road and Oak Hill Road on Tuesday around 1:15 a.m. for shots fired calls.

Dispatch received several calls from residents reporting gunfire in the area. A total of 10 calls were made to dispatch.

Deputies tracked footprints in the grass, which led to a home in the area, where several juveniles were found.

An investigation revealed that two of the juveniles fired a .357 Revolver into two different homes, one on Rode Road and another on Memory Lane. The bullets penetrated the wall of a home, with one of the bullets found in a living room cabinet.

The juveniles were taken to the Youth Care Center, pending an appearance in juvenile court.

Both are charged with Criminal Recklessness, Criminal Mischief, and Possession of Alcohol by a Minor.

Authorities believe the two juveniles chose the homes at random.

This investigation is ongoing.

