Home Indiana Juveniles Arrested Following Robbery At Huck’s In Chandler August 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Several juveniles are arrested following a robbery at Huck’s Convenience store in Chandler. Dispatch received a call around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday about a robbery at Huck’s in Chandler. The clerk told police that three juveniles stole miscellaneous food items.

Authorities say two of the juveniles fled the store immediately after they were confronted, but the clerk detained one of them. However, the third suspect fled moments later.

Chandler Police in the area when the robbery occurred, and saw a vehicle leave the area. A short pursuit followed before the vehicle stopped near the Vanderburgh county line.

Five juveniles, three 16-year-olds and two 17-year-olds, were in the vehicle. All of the juveniles were taken to the Warrick County Jail, but four of them have since been released to a parent/guardian.

One of the juveniles was taken to the Vanderburgh County Juvenile Probation due to a pickup order from their Court.

The juveniles could face several charges, including conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, criminal organization activity, and theft.

Comments

comments