Juveniles Accused of Starting Mobile Home Fire with Fireworks

Investigators believe a group of kids shooting off fireworks started a fire at a mobile home in Muhlenberg County. It happened Tuesday night just before Midnight on Jade West Drive in Greenville.

When firefighters got on scene they found a 72-year-old woman still inside, they pulled her out to safety, and she wasn’t hurt.

Law enforcement officers interviewed three juveniles shooting off fireworks in the area. The juveniles have been released to their parents, but charges are pending.

