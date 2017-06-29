44News | Evansville, IN

Juvenile Taken into Custody after Evansville Shooting

June 29th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

A juvenile is in custody after a shooting in Evansville. It happened around 1:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Villa Drive.

Police received a call stating a woman had a self-inflicted gun shot wound to the abdomen area. The woman was taken to an area hospital, but there is no word on her condition at this time.

Officers detained four people who were at the home at the time of the incident. Detectives interviewed witnesses and took statements at the scene.

One juvenile was taken in for further questioning at EPD headquarters.

This incident is still under investigation.

