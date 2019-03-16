Juvenile Shot Multiple Times in Reported Burglary, Owensboro Police Investigating

March 16th, 2019 Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 2100 block of Carpenter Drive around 9:30 PM Friday. The original 911 called reported a burglary where shots had been fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they say they located an 18 year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds in the front of the home. Officers say the victim was transported to the Owensboro Regional Hospital for his injuries.

A 17 year-old was charged with Assault 1st Degree, and Possession of a Defaced Firearm.

This investigation is on going. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

