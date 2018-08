Home Indiana Evansville Juvenile Reportedly Sent to Hospital For Being Shot August 10th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police are investigating an alleged shooting. A juvenile was reportedly shot near the Circle K gas station on Boeke and Riverside Drive.

Officials believe the juvenile was shot from a moving vehicle. A witness on the scene says the juvenile was 14-years-old.

44News is being told the victim was awake and alert when he was taken to the hospital.

We have a crew on the scene.

More information will be updated once it becomes available.

