Kentucky Juvenile Life-Flighted after ATV Crash in Daviess Co., Kentucky June 19th, 2017

A juvenile is life-flighted after an ATV crash in Daviess County, Kentucky. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the 400 block of Browns Valley Red Hill Road in Utica.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says 14-year-old Gavin Hansford and a 13-year-old girl were driving an ATV westbound on Browns Valley Road when it went off the north side of the roadway, and Hansford overcorrected and crossed the center line. The ATV hit an eastbound vehicle and flipped several times, ejecting the two juveniles.

Hansford suffered minor injuries, but the 13-year-old girl was life-flighted to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The juveniles were not wearing helmets or seat belts.

