Home Indiana Juvenile Justice Issues Addressed in New Law June 4th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

On Monday, Governor Eric Holcomb signed into law legislation authored by State Representative Wendy McNamara to help address juvenile justice issues more effectively.

Regarding the new law, McNamara said that it requires the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute to collect accurate and comprehensive information concerning juveniles under the jurisdiction of adult courts.

“Collecting this information will help prevent juveniles charged as adults from falling through the cracks in the court system,” McNamara said. “It can also be used to identify factors associated with repeat offenses, helping to shape future laws to best rehabilitate young Hoosiers and reduce the likelihood they will offend again.”

The institute will also monitor information concerning waivers of juvenile court jurisdiction thanks to this law, and will publish the information annually.

Comments

comments