Juvenile Held At Gunpoint Escapes Attackers Truck

A Posey County man on parole for kidnapping and rape is arrested for allegedly kidnapping a juvenile at gunpoint in Evansville.

46 year-old Roy Bebout is facing multiple charges after Evansville police say he tried to kidnap a juvenile female Friday evening.

Police responded to the 200 block of N. Main street around 4:00 p.m. after reports of a woman screaming for help.

A METS drivers called police after seeing a girl running away from a red Dodge Truck that fled the scene while driving in reverse.

The victim told police she was walking near the IGA store when a man approached her showing a gun, demanding she get into the truck.

Bebout allegedly placed the victim in handcuffs.

As he walked around back of the truck, the victim was able to open her door and get away.

The victim told police some information, but did not know her attacker.

A phone found at the scene led officers to believe Bebout was the attacker.

Bebout was found overnight in Gibson county. He is currently in the Vanderburgh County jail facing kidnapping, criminal confinement, battery, and strangulation charges.

