Juvenile Faces Charges After High Speed Chase Through Morganfield

A juvenile is facing several charges after police say he lead them on a high speed chase in Morganfield.

On Sunday, Morganfield Police say a 13-year-old boy stole a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica and tried to pull him over, but he sped off. Officers say the suspect reached speeds of over 70 miles per hour on West and East Main Streets in Morganfield.

According to police, the juvenile almost hit a pedestrian crossing the road while speeding down the street and continued to drive recklessly, running a red light and several stop signs.

Police say when the suspect reached the North Brady and East Manning intersection he jumped out of the moving vehicle and fled on foot.

Several law enforcement agencies searched the area for the suspect, but could not find him.

Around 2:30 p.m., police learned that a truck was stolen from Morganfield and they used the built-in On-Star to locate it. It was located in Henderson.

Police stopped the truck and detained the juvenile from the earlier pursuit until Morganfield officers could pick up the suspect.

The 13-year-old was taken to McCraken Regional Juvenile in Paducah. He faces several charges, including theft, wanton endangerment – police officer, wanton endangerment, fleeing police – motor vehicle, fleeing police on foot, and receiving stolen property over $10,000.

