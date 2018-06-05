Home Indiana Evansville Juvenile To Face Charges In Westside Attempted Robbery June 5th, 2018 Kayla Moody Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville teen could face charges following an attempted robbery at a Westside convenience store.

Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Circle S convenience store on South Red Bank Road shortly after 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Sheriff Dave Wedding said the preliminary investigation revealed that a teenager went into the Circle S to use the ATM. When he was unable to withdrawal money, Wedding said the teen went behind the counter and demanded the clerk to give him money out of the cash register. The clerk refused and, instead, physically removed the teen from the store. Wedding said the teen was unarmed and attempted to run away after he was kicked out of the store.

Wedding said the juvenile “used very poor decision making skills” and could be charged with attempted robbery.

